A lot has been written about the axing of Xarabank from the schedule of PBS. Most commentators missed the real news point. This was not about the axing of Xarabank but about the futile attempt to axe Peppi Azzopardi and his vision for broadcasting and society.

I do not want to beatify Peppi or glorify Xarabank. In the very first article I ever wrote about the programme I described it as “junk TV”. I strongly criticised my friend Peppi and still do for pushing forward the mantra that all opinions are equally valid.

They are definitively not. But Peppi does not have the copyright for that position. He is – knowingly or unknowingly – just a child of the age influenced by relativism and social constructivism.

I crossed swords with him on this subject on more than one occasion.

I do believe that all opinions have a right to be heard but it is a mistake to deem them equally valid. If I have a chest pain, for example, I would not consider the opinion of any Tom, Dick or Harry to be as equally valid as the opinion or a cardiologist.

On the other hand, I do not think that those with valid opinions are the elite, the PhDs, the politicians, church prelates, industry leaders and so on. A worker on the shop floor can be as good an expert as the CEO of the company. A person struggling to make ends meet can be knowledgeable about concrete ways to eradicate poverty as the policymaker.

Voice to the voiceless

Peppi compensated for the all-opinions-are-equally-valid position by being the Maltese TV producer and presenter who more than anyone else, ever, gave a voice to the voiceless. He empowered those who had a voice but did not have the courage to air it.

He was the staunch advocate of the poor, the disenfranchised, and the vulnerable. The TV presenter became a social worker and a firebrand champion working tirelessly to change unjust structures. He was never afraid to champion unpopular causes. His indefectible defence of refugees earned him the hate of many.

Those who believe he was a sensationalist or who tried to exploit the suffering of people to increase his audience do not know what they are saying. I can testify to the numerous occasions when he approached me to discuss with me the myriad ethical issues that one does encounter in such a programme.

Peppi was never afraid to champion unpopular causes. His indefectible defence of refugees earned him the hate of many - Fr Joe Borg

When he erred, he erred on the side of caution, not on the side of being sensational. One can disagree with his conclusions. It is legitimate to consider things he did as sensational. What I am certain of is that he did not do what he did to be sensational but he did it because he believed that it would serve a higher good.

Defying the powerful

Peppi was not axed because of his belief that all opinions are equally valid.

He had to go because he is one of the few persons in Malta who can look power in its eyes and defy it. He did this too often. He resisted commercial and political pressures.

Having Peppi run the most popular discussion/infotainment/fundraising programme in Malta meant that the powers that be could have no control on the programme that most influences public opinion.

And the powers that be came to the conclusion that they could not tolerate that any longer. Let them have more panis and circensis on Friday, the powers that be said.

Had those responsible for PBS had the same level of spine as Peppi has, they would have had the guts to do the right thing.

Unfortunately, spines and guts are in short supply in Malta.

Just read the depositions of some of our cabinet ministers in front of the public inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and you will immediately realise the scarcity of such important organs.

Let me open a parenthesis. I just referred to political and commercial pressures.

It is unfortunate that while many highlight the political pressures on PBS they miss out on a mega-problem at PBS.

The greatest deficiency of the restructuring of PBS in the mid-2000s was the change in the financing model of the company.

From a company mainly financed by government funds PBS little by little became a company mostly financed by commercial money.

This is as grave a wound as political interference. But on this some other time. End of parenthesis.

The next incarnation

In the introduction of this piece I described as futile the attempt to axe him. If those who mandated his dismissal from PBS think that this is the end of the story they are gravely mistaken.

I have no doubt that Peppi, Phoenix-like, will rise again to continue to defend the poor and the vulnerable. Those who axed him from PBS will regret their decision.

I gleefully look forward to his next incarnation.