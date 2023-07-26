Unlike the proverbial truth, in the online gaming world, not all casinos are equal. Some have a bigger selection of slots, others have a more efficient and effective customer support, while others are quicker at allowing players to withdraw their winnings.

But what sets the good casinos from the not-so-good ones is the right licence. The right casino licence from a strong jurisdiction – like the licence issued by the Malta Gaming Authority – gives an online casino a reputable standing and gives players peace of mind that their identity, deposits and winnings are safe.

A casino licence is like a seal of approval. To earn a reputable licence, online casinos have to go through a rigid process, including positive cash flow, checks and screening on ownership and operator structure and proof that player data and information is kept in a safe and secure manner. Moreover, a reputable jurisdiction will oblige online casinos operating under its licence to ensure that it has anti-money laundering measures and protection of vulnerable players in place.

And once a licence is granted, casinos are under constant scrutiny to make sure they are abiding by the conditions set by the licence granted. Failure to comply with such measures will result into fines and even the revocation of the licence.

It is the strength of such jurisdictions that makes a number of licences, such as the one granted by the Malta Gaming Authority, so desirable, as it attracts the right kind of custom.

So why should players play at licensed casinos – such as MGA casinos?

Consumer protection

Online casinos with a reputable licence are obliged to protect their customers. Regulators oblige online casinos to implement strict security measures to safeguard players’ personal data and financial information.

Players are also protected through the high level of safety that licensed casinos provide – online casinos that are licensed use advanced security technology, including encryption software, to protect players’ data from any malicious third-parties.

Moreover, licensed casinos have to adhere to responsible gambling practices – thus protecting vulnerable players. By enforcing such standards, regulators can help prevent problem gambling and make sure that players have access to support when this is needed.

Consumer protection is also provided through dedicated customer support teams that are available 24/7 and in various languages, thus ensuring that when things go wrong, players are protected.

Game variety

Playing at a licensed casino is not just about protection. Licensed casinos also have a bigger variety of games – and the latest slots. And that’s because reputable game developers only want to showcase their games at reputable and licensed casinos. So at a licensed casinos, players can enjoy the best games, including thousands of interactive slots, video poker games and even live tables. When a licensed online casino uses reputable software vendors, players can rest assured that games are fair, which elevates player experience.

How can players tell a casino is licensed?

It’s very easy to check what licence an online casino has. Casinos with a reputable licence will – in most cases, at the bottom of their website – show licence information, such as jurisdiction and licence number.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.