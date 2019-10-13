Whether you are nearing retirement or it is years away, it is never too early to start thinking about how you will finance your golden years.

Even if you are already retired, you should regularly review your arrangements to ensure you continue meeting your retirement goals.

Whatever your situation, what do you need to think about to secure the retirement of your choice?

Approaching retirement

Even if retirement is a way off, there are certain things you need to consider – the earlier the better – to make sure you are on the right track financially. There may be steps you can take today to help make your dream retirement a reality.

Questions you should ask include: Will I be able to afford to retire when I want to? What is the best strategy for withdrawing from my business or employment? What options do I have for my pensions? Are they likely to change? Will I be able to retain my existing wealth and assets? Do I want to spend some or all of my retirement abroad?

Let’s say that you plan to retire within the next five years. You may have concerns about whether you can afford your preferred lifestyle without having to sell existing assets.

You may not want to have to downsize your home, for instance, as you would like this to eventually pass on to your family. Perhaps you have a business to sell and are unsure how best to convert your years of hard work into a retirement nest egg.

If you are an expatriate living in or planning to retire to Malta, you will also have to factor in the complex residence and tax implications of living in a different country.

In any case, professional financial advice can prove invaluable. An adviser can take a holistic view of what you have – your savings, investments, assets, pensions – together with what you want – your timeline, income requirements, legacy wishes – and an objective assessment of who you are – your circumstances, goals, risk appetite – to design a personalised retirement plan for you.

Already retired

If you have already reached retirement age or stopped working, that doesn’t mean you should forget about retirement planning. After all, you could be retired for thirty years or more!

Regular reviews allow you to adapt your strategy to suit your changing circumstances and goals, such as incorporating new family members, addressing health issues or relocating. It also enables you to keep up with the ever-changing tax and pensions landscape, including new opportunities that could work in your favour.

Getting the most from your pensions

Pensions are usually the foundations of retirement, so deciding what to do here may be one of life’s most important financial decisions. Pensions are complex anyway, but with an increase in sophisticated pension scams, it is sensible to take expert, regulated advice to protect your benefits and establish the most suitable strategy for you.

For example, you might want to consolidate several pensions into one to provide a coherent, more cost-effective investment platform for your retirement income.

Or you may benefit from reinvesting pension funds into an alternative tax-efficient structure. This could unlock extra benefits such as currency and estate planning flexibility, so make sure you explore your options.

Maximising your savings and investments

As you get older, you may prefer to take less investment risk. While this is understandable, your capital needs to keep pace with inflation and cash in the bank is unlikely to do this.

Start by obtaining an objective analysis of your risk tolerance from an experienced adviser, who can then recommend a diversified investment strategy that provides the right balance of risk and reward for your particular situation, goals and risk appetite.

Leaving wealth behind

If you want to leave a lasting legacy for your family, you need to ensure you do not spend it all in your own lifetime – without compromising your quality of life today. A strategic financial planning approach – that considers estate planning alongside wealth management and tax planning – will yield the best results.

Ultimately, careful planning is the key to minimising taxation and maximising the available opportunities so that you can enjoy the retirement you want for as long as you need.

This article should not be construed as providing any personalised investment advice. You should take advice for your circumstances. Keep up to date on the financial issues that may affect you on the Blevins Franks news page at www.blevinsfranks.com.

Kevin Cassar is regional manager, Blevins Franks.