If you are 16 years of age or older and are considering a career in business or computing, we might very well be the best choice for you.

If you are looking to advance in your career, or for a complete change, then we have more options for you. Your age should definitely not limit you in any way.

If you have completed your secondary education or acquired experience within the field, you may be eligible for one of our degree pathways.

One of the entry points is the NCC Education International Foundation Diploma for Higher Education (MQF Level 4). This is a one-year, full-time qualification (60 ECTS credits) specifically designed to provide students with a direct entry route to the degree pathway. This diploma is ideal to gain skills in English, mathematics, study and communication techniques, as well as in business or computing-related subjects.

“I have gone from having zero confidence in myself to being so proud of what I have achieved in such a short time with the support of peers and the institute,” says Lujain Hraga, a current NCC Education International Foundation Diploma student.

You also may be eligible to enrol directly for an NCC Education Diploma (MQF Level 5) in Business or Computing. In this case, you have the option of choosing between studying on a full-time or a part-time basis.

“STC Higher Education offers students a unique learning experience through individuality, amazing teachers and staff, and highly-rated courses,” adds Miguel Vella, a current, full-time NCC Education Diploma in Business student.

“Teachers and the administration are amazing and always do their utmost to help their students. A definite five stars from me,” continues Daren Taliana, a current, part-time NCC Education Diploma in Business student.

The good news is that we offer easy payment schemes! This includes the possibility of dividing payments into monthly instalments.

Moreover, students who successfully obtain a diploma or a degree are eligible to register with the ‘Get Qualified’ Scheme and benefit from up to 70 per cent refund from their tuition fees. Full-time students are also entitled to a stipend grant (subject to approval).

At STC, we embrace diversity. We are proud to say that over the past few years we have welcomed students from over 30 nationalities and various cultures. Studying with classmates that have different ways of viewing the world is crucial for you to become a well-equipped and active citizen in an ever-changing globalised world!

At STC, we excel. In January of this year, we celebrated the outstanding achievement of our students. This included first, second and third place in the world in the NCC Education Diploma in Business, as well as first and second place in the world in NCC Education Diploma in Computing. With NCC Education having around 170 centres in more than 50 countries, this is the best testament of our excellence.

At STC we reward diligence. As of this year we are offering two fully-funded scholarships for an NCC Education Diploma – one in Business and one in Computing.

