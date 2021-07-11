What better time to recommend the study of bioethics than during a pandemic? As news of a new killer virus started spreading on all media, dilemmas such as prioritisation of medical treatment, end-of-life issues, and the dignity of the patient during and after care, had to be faced.

The fundamental moral rights to autonomy had to be balanced with the need for public health officers to know personal details, including an individual’s whereabouts and all the people s/he came into contact with. Mandatory quarantine, the obligation to wear masks, and the drive towards nationwide vaccination were also replete with ethical challenges.

And as the world turned its focus to all the ways the pandemic was wreaking havoc in all aspects of human life, the debate on whether abortion is a reproductive right or not went on, as did the arguments in favour and against euthanasia, the justification or otherwise of testing on embryos, and the use of neuroscience in the criminal justice system.

After graduating in biomedical sciences, I joined the part-time bachelor’s degree course in theology at the University of Malta. Right before the Embryo Protection Act was made law in Malta, my dissertation on the principle of subsidiarity in human embryonic research, a topic which brought together science, law, and bioethics, was my way of building the first bridge between my profession as a laboratorian and theology.

A few years later, the Gender Identity, Gender Expression, and Sex Characteristics Act was enacted. The GIGESC law protects intersex children from unconsented genital surgeries. Feeling the need to research this issue further from an ethical perspective, I joined the course leading to a master’s in bioethics. Not only did I get to successfully defend my thesis on the holistic care of intersex children, but I also learned about beginning- and end-of-life issues, neuroethics and mental health ethics, the rights of children, research ethics, European values, and bioethics in law and policy.

I had the opportunity to discuss with professors and colleagues current issues from an ethical perspective, including the use of new technology, genetics, and priority setting in healthcare. The diversity of the topics covered made them relevant to professionals from all fields, from medicine and healthcare, to education, law, psychology, and social work. Bioethics is intrinsically interdisciplinary and thus it is certainly within the scope of anyone from any profession who would like to be able to face contemporary challenges enriched by the knowledge acquired through its study.

So, why study bioethics? More than ever, studying bioethics in today’s ever changing world is indispensable because it helps the individual understand the ethical challenges humanity faces constantly throughout our lives. By empowering people with knowledge and understanding, it helps them reflect critically on bioethical issues and make informed choices, both in their personal and professional life.

Applications for the MA in bioethics are open. Follow the link https://www.um.edu.mt/courses/overview/PMABETPET8-2021-2-O to apply. The course is included in the Get Qualified scheme.