The Champions League faces a slightly shortened schedule this season, alongside the majority of teams in the competitions facing shortened domestic seasons.

This means more midweek games and those involved in cup competitions on home soil are likely to be playing most midweeks, meaning two games per week for the majority of the season.

Add the inevitable international breaks and there is a lot of football to be played, not to mention the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament next summer.

For this reason, clubs have no choice but to rest their star players at some point – the key to success may be when they allow this rest.

The best, and easiest way to do this is to rest players in games that mean nothing, which is a possibility for those playing in the Champions League.

How the Champions League can give planned breaks to star players

As a group, if teams can get in a position where they have qualified early for the next round, they could have a game or two at the end of the competition where nothing is at stake, and players can take that week off.

This may result in a loss, but that is the better option when compared to losing a big-league game or a European game that a team needs to win to progress. By knowing they would not be playing in that game, players can play at the weekend then take a couple of days away from the team, rather than focusing on preparations for the midweek European tie.

Not only will this help with injuries, which are going to be a real problem this season, but it will also help mentally, giving players the time to escape and shut off, even if that is only for two days. It should be more, but this season, this may be all that is on offer.

Will results be affected?

There is a good chance that results will be affected, as they are in any competition or league where teams decide to rest players and focus on elsewhere. This is something that gamblers are going to have to weigh up as they place their Champions League bets with bookmakers listed on newbettingsites.uk and team news will be vital for these games.

In terms of who the result affects, it won’t directly impact the team choosing to rest players, which is why these Champions League games after qualification are likely to be the target. However, it could certainly affect the outcome of the rest of the group behind them.

If, for example, a team is playing Liverpool and needs to win to qualify, their chances will be better if Liverpool are resting players for that game.

There are certainly going to be some interesting twists and turns – this is yet another aspect of the current season that makes it a fascinating one for those who are following.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.