When faced with the choice of which gaming licence to apply for and acquire, the need for a thorough look at the market and available options is required for a strategically sound decision to be made, and Malta and the MGA licence has been the top choice for many years.

What is the Malta Gaming Authority?

The Malta Gaming Authority is the regulator for both land based, and online gaming activities licensed by the Authority, and also provides guidance and regulation to marketers of the industry like betting.com. It has molded itself over the years to cater for the innovation of online gaming, creating a modern, effective and holistic legal framework to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the industry.

As a licence issuing authority, the MGA keeps five key factors as its topmost priorities, thus keeping it on the forefront of licensing. Namely, these five factors are, the international reputation of the authority, and the credibility of the licence that comes with it. Additionally, the Authority also focuses on keeping the legal framework of the licence up to date and well tested, and that the fees charged for said licence are reasonable. Finally, the Authority protects and ensures the faith that the players put in the licence and maintain a strict policy to protect the players that choose to play at an MGA licensed entity.

The person leading this Authority is the new CEO Dr Carl Brincat.

The Chief Executive Officer

Dr Brincat is a professional lawyer who previously worked in the MGA as a Chief Legal & Enforcement Officer. He took over from Heathcliff Farrugia who stepped down a year before him.

He has been with the organisation for over six years. Dr Brincat sits on the Board of the FIAU and is a member of the Chamber of Advocates (Malta), the International Association of Gambling Regulators (IAGR), the International Masters of Gaming law (IMGL), and regularly speaks in local and international conferences relating to international regulatory issues and gaming.

As CEO, he is tasked with leading the Authority on maintaining its respected status in the EU as one of the leading Remote Gaming Licences available, bringing Malta to the forefront of international recognition.

Why Malta?

To acquire an MGA licence, the applicant must have a physical presence in Malta. Setting up a company in Malta offers numerous attractive qualities, especially as it is a Member state of the European union and also member of the eurozone. Located in the middle of the Mediterranean sea, serviced by an international airport with 100’s of flights a week to all major European, Middle Eastern and North African destinations, the island is very well connected. With its mild winters and warm summers, Malta also offers an excellent living location for relocation of staff, and as a country also promotes such activities with many government supported funds and benefits to help companies relocate.

Conclusion

Overall, it is evident that the authority and the country have created an excellent environment for the cultivation and growth of the iGaming industry, and it is clear to see why most of the top gaming companies in the world choose to apply for an MGA licence and operate in full or in part from the island.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be +18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.