All life on earth shares one thing in common; we all need water to live.

Life needs liquid water to function properly. All living things must have water to survive. Without water, our body would stop working properly.

Water is everywhere. It covers 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface and about 60 per cent of our body is composed of nothing but water. Each person on earth requires an amount of clean, safe water a day for drinking, cooking, and simply for keeping themselves clean.

Every single cell in our body is mostly made of water and needs to be surrounded by water all the time to function properly. In a human body, water performs an immense number of significant and vital functions to keep us healthy hence this is why water is an imperative element for our body to survive. Moreover, our body needs water because among other functions, water is the cleaner that assists the elimination of the soluble metabolic wastes by the kidneys, through the production of urine. It also ensures body temperature regulation. It is the major constituent of sweat, and through its evaporation from the surface of the skin, it helps dissipate excess body heat. Lack of water is the number one cause of daytime fatigue. A mere two per cent drop in water in the body, can cause memory loss, trouble with basic math and difficulty focussing while reading or doing your job.

Water is understandably indispensable for hydration and for food production, but cleanliness and sanitation is an equally important, and corresponding, use of water. A lack of proper sanitation services not only raises sickness and diseases. Water can cure many common issues and problems with the body such as headaches, fatigue, joint pain and more. We can go weeks without food, but only a few days without water.

In order for us to remain healthy, water in the body should remain at a constant level, meaning that anything that you lose every day has to be replaced by roughly the same amount. The quantity of water needed in a human body, varies from one person to another and depending on different factors; like how active you are, your age and gender, if you’re pregnant and how hot and cold the temperature is around you.

Undoubtedly, water is fundamental and indispensable for circulation of our body. The levels of oxygen in the bloodstream are greater when the body is properly hydrated. It’s important to understand that the more oxygen that our body has to use will result to the burning of more fat for energy. Avoiding water consumption can affect the human body negatively after just one day. The most common effect for not consuming enough amounts of water is dehydration.

Water is also important for our environment. Our waterways are a key resource shared by people, plants and animals. We demand water for our environment in order to have a portion of water reserved for maintaining the long-term health of our nature and groundwater ecosystems, and the plants and animals that depend on them.

Indeed, water is a precious and valuable substance that meets our physical needs. Water is also an integral part of our daily life, being essential for the existence and endurance of all living organisms on earth. Furthermore, water is a vital part of our relaxation activities and mental health since it’s important for any human being to stay constantly hydrated to help our own mental health. Staying hydrated by drinking enough water is one aspect of good physical, emotional, and mental health.

With water being such a significant element in our lives, it’s imperative to maintain it and preserve it for the future. Failing to conserve water can ultimately lead to a lack of an adequate, healthy water supply, which can have drastic consequences.

Water is essential for life, for living, for everything – so let’s start appreciating it.