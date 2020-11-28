While it might be doom and gloom on the high street at the moment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta's iGaming industry is still thriving, which is fantastic news for anyone looking for a new career.

As a lot of businesses move towards a mobile-first approach, iGaming is one of the sectors which is still growing as more and more of us use our smartphones and tablets for everything. Why walk all the way to the high street or your nearest casino to place a bet when you can do just that on your phone without moving from your sofa?

Figures published by the European Gaming & Betting Association revealed an 11 per cent growth in online gambling in 2019.

Not only that but 43 per cent of all online bets were placed using a mobile phone or a tablet. In 2020, the figures are likely to be much higher.

How does this benefit Malta? Job, jobs, and more jobs, many of them very well paid.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Malta's online gaming industry is getting bigger and bigger, and as long as it keeps growing, there will be many roles to fill.

Working in iGaming in Malta can be very rewarding. The job areas created with the continued success of online casinos and betting sites include social media executives, customer support representatives, account managers, human resources, software developers, content specialists and marketing executives as well as finance and operations personnel.

You can also add casino dealers and croupiers to the list, which are both some of the highest-paying job positions. More and more online casinos have started to offer a live casino experience for online players.

Thousands of confident, smart, well-qualified and forward-thinking people from all over Europe are attracted to Malta's iGaming industry for many reasons. Yes, Malta has great weather, a low crime rate, great beaches, an amazing culture and the English language but there's so much more than that.

The vast majority of iGaming companies in Malta offer excellent staff benefits.

They may include a relocation package, payment of your travel costs and upto a month in a corporate apartment until you find your feet.

Many firms offer free gym membership, vouchers and discounts for events happening in Malta, top notch health insurance cover and even a free breakfast or lunch from the staff restaurant.

Most iGaming firms in Malta have large, open plan, modern offices, where staff can mix, take time out to think creatively, play pool or enjoy benefits such as Free Pizza Friday.

As well as that you can usually expect to work in a team with enthusiastic and ambitious colleagues from all over the world, learn new skills to keep you motivated and a very competitive salary.

As more and more online casinos in Malta increase their capacity in terms of game variety and the sheer volume of those games, there is always going to be a need for well-paid jobs.

For example, when you visit a popular online casino such as Cherry Casino, it is immediately evident just how important variety is. Cherry makes a name for itself by offering players everything they could possibly want in one central location. There is a constant influx of new offerings to catch the eye of savvy players, and there is no pulling back of the reins.

One final factor that makes the iGaming industry so attractive to employees is the fact there are so many advancement opportunities. Sure, you may be starting out on the bottom of the ladder, but you'll find there are plenty of chances and ways you can work your way up the ladder.

With those advancements in your career, you can also expect your salary to increase.

Of course the word iGaming is actually an umbrella term, as it refers to any form or type of online gambling.

That can include casino style games, binary trading, online sports betting, cryptocurrencies, esports betting, and fantasy sports.

If you're wondering why there is so much buzz about iGaming and the work benefits it offers, it's clear to see it is well-deserved and a sector worth considering for the next step in your career.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.