Dillian Whyte insisted he was innocent after “adverse analytical findings” from a random anti-doping test prompted the cancellation of his heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said a “random anti-doping protocol” undertaken by Whyte had returned the adverse findings, leading to the all-British grudge match being called off.

Joshua’s rematch with Whyte had been due to take place at London’s O2 Arena on August 12.

Fight promoter Matchroom said in a statement: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

