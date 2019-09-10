Air Malta’s latest Airbus A320neo comes equipped with Wi-fi, the airline’s CEO Clifford Chetcuti said during a tour of the plane.

The announcement was made during a news conference marking the arrival of a new Airbus A320neo plane which will be added to Air Malta’s fleet.

Mr Chetcuti said the Wi-fi is expected to be operational within the next few months.

He said the wireless connection will for the time being be connected to an internal network known as intranet. This will allow passengers to stream entertainment on their own personal devices.

The airline will eventually connect the Wi-fi to the internet, once service providers have been found, he continued.

Continuing the tour of the new plane, Mr Chetcuti said Air Malta had decide to remove one row of seats to offer passengers more legroom.

The new plane can carry 180 passengers.

Air Malta plans to upgrade its entire fleet of planes to A320neos by 2022.