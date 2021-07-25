At Vella Falzon Home we boast a number of high-quality brands for all your home finishes and furnishings, from kitchens, bedrooms and other furniture to bathrooms, tiles as well as home accessories. All that you need under just one roof.

Throughout the months of July and August, Vella Falzon Home will be offering massive reductions on all stock items including kitchens, bathrooms, sanitary ware, bedrooms, chairs, walk-in wardrobes and so much more. Visit our showroom and benefit from remarkable discounts on some of our top selling brands including Helvetia – the brand is your best choice for living rooms, offering a full range of interesting and modern design combined with high quality materials and the latest production technologies.

Discounts will also be offered on Nolte and Nolte Express, for your choice of kitchens – offering a 35 per cent discount and a five-year warranty on kitchens which are synonymous with exceptional German quality.

For your choice of bedrooms, BRW offers a range of high-quality bedrooms suited for all possible requirements. Free slats and mattresses will be given with every bedroom purchased during this sale (terms and conditions apply).

Rak Ceramics is a global lifestyle solution brand specialising in a wide range of integrated ceramic solutions, from sanitary ware to gres and porcelain wall, floor and countertop tiles. Great discounts will be offered on this quality brand – as well as on Teka Strohm, for your choice of bathroom solutions, offering a number of products, from taps, cabinets and mirrors to resin products like bathtubs, shower trays and water cisterns. At Vella Falzon Home, we offer a wide range of design products that suit different lifestyles.

For further details and information visit us at our showroom in Valley Road, Msida, call us on 2144 5165 / 9943 7046 or send an e-mail at showroom@vellafalzon.com.