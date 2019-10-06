Since its establishment a year ago, Infrastructure Malta’s unprecedented investment to upgrade the Maltese road network has caught many by surprise.

This year, this agency is spending over €64 million in arterial road projects. That’s over and above the 2019 component of the government’s seven-year, €700 million commitment to rebuild residential roads.

Infrastructure Malta’s doors are open to all stakeholders. My colleagues and I take every opportunity to meet them and discuss their views about our works.

We are constantly optimising project plans to incorporate feasible suggestions that maximise the social, environmental and economic returns on our investment.

We also seek to reach out to individuals who sum up our comprehensive projects as merely a “road widening exercise”. This view is missing the bigger picture. Perhaps Infrastructure Malta and other entities involved need to better explain this investment within the context of the wider, long-term strategy that Malta is aiming for.

Out of Infrastructure Malta’s 14 arterial road projects in 2019, less than half involve road widening for additional vehicle lane capacity. This year’s investment to upgrade arterial routes, and similar projects for the next few years, are based on four objectives.

First and foremost, road safety. Two of these 14 projects include new roundabout junctions at Labour Avenue, Naxxar and St Andrew’s Road, between High Ridge and Pembroke, to make these crossroads between arterial and residential roads safer, especially to nearby residents.

Some road users deem roundabouts to be disrupting their daily commute.

However, when our technical studies confirm that such junctions are needed to safeguard road users’ safety, we make sure they are built as soon as possible.

In Regional Road, along the principal north-south route of Malta, Infrastructure Malta rebuilt a stretch of road that had been statistically confirmed to be a major accident black spot, with an average of one accident a week. The new lanes added to this road are reducing collision risks at its seven junctions. The road now also includes new crash barriers certified to decrease roll-over and cross-median accidents and resulting in severe injuries.

Increased efficiency is another objective of Infrastructure Malta’s projects. Many arterial roads exceeded their capacity years ago. After considering different factors through technical studies, we are rebuilding them to optimise their capacity and reach the levels required to support Malta’s current and future transport requirements.

If we don’t plan and implement long-term solutions, we will eventually get stuck

Taxpayers look forward to long-term solutions for future generations, but they expect to get to their destinations in a reasonable time. If we don’t plan and implement long-term solutions, we will eventually get stuck.

If, in the meantime, we neglect the infrastructure that’s serving us right now, it will simply happen sooner. In some areas, it’s been happening for years already.

Infrastructure Malta’s ongoing projects form part of a wider national plan, which balances out the need for efficiency today and a gradual modal shift to more sustainable systems and technologies that can guarantee Malta’s continued progress in the future. It may not be as visible as road works, but the government is definitely working on other long-term solutions, including a mass rapid transport system.

No single mode of travel, and no single solution, can ever meet everyone’s requirements. This is why Infrastructure Malta is also allocating a substantial share of its capital investment to make arterial roads more efficient for public transport passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and commuters using other alternative modes of travel.

The road widening in Luqa Road, Santa Luċija was required for a new pedestrian and cycling track and for safer bus lay bys.

For decades, this road did not even have a pavement. Between Żabbar and Żejtun, at L-Aħħar Ħbit mit-Torok Road, we converted an existing car lane into Malta’s first bi-directional segregated cycle track. Later this year we’ll be introducing another one between Luqa, Ħal Farruġ and Qormi. We’re also opening a new 1.8-kilometre cycle lane between Mtarfa and Mosta, along Buqana Road.

In this road, we’re being criticised for adding a cycle lane and leaving the southbound carriageway with one vehicle lane only. Technical studies confirmed a second southbound lane was not necessary, and that a cycle lane would be more beneficial.

At Blata l-Bajda and Luqa, we’re currently building Malta’s first foot bridges with ramps specifically designed for cyclists as well. The Marsa Junction Project includes a new 380-car park and ride area, bus lanes, pedestrian bridges and 3.5 kilometres of footpaths and cycle lanes connecting Paola and Marsa.

Is this enough to make Maltese roads more convenient for bus passengers, pedestrians and cyclists?

It is not enough, but it is a determined start, and gradually we’ll get there.

Increased efficiency on the road and safer spaces for alternative modes of travel lead to another important objective of Infrastructure Malta’s investment – improved environment in nearby areas.

The widening of Tal-Balal Road is easing the pressure off several nearby residential roads in Naxxar, Għarghur and San Ġwann, with a resulting reduction in noise and air pollution. A similar situation exists in residential areas surrounding the Santa Luċija roundabout, where we’re currently building a new roundabout underpass.

The idea that the ongoing investment is a short-sighted road-widening exercise is a misconception. I am confident that time will prove us right. In the meantime, the only way forward is to keep working for better roads for all users, as part of a comprehensive plan with short, medium and long-term efforts that ensure long term sustainability.

Ing. Fredrick Azzopardi is the Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Malta.