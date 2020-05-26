A street party held at the Granaries in Floriana on Monday night has sparked outrage as social distancing rules were openly flouted, with groups of people huddled together without any face protection.

The party was held after Floriana FC were declared this year's champions. People had started gathering on the square before the decision was announced after a Malta Football Association meeting. As the outcome was announced, the crowd lit flares, danced to slogans and shouted slogans. Some were seen jumping on cars, drinking beer. Few of those at the party wore a mask or visor.

Though the police did intervene after some time, bringing the celebrations to an end, those celebrating there spent over an hour in close proximity.

According to social distancing measures in place to stop the COVID-19 outbreak, groups of more than six people are banned. Spending more than 15 minutes with someone with the virus could result in infection, the authorities have said.

As footage of the party made the rounds on social media, frontliners reacted with anger, saying their efforts would all be in vain if the rules are blatantly ignored in this way.

Emergency doctor Michael Spiteri said on Facebook that the event was "an insult to all those who worked in COVID-19, to those who fell ill and to those who died from this disease.

"Although appreciated, clapping alone will not make the world a better place... social responsibility will," he said in a social media post.

All professionals, he said, agree that gathering "in the hundreds without social distancing was, is and will remain a risk that anyone with an ounce of sense will not dare take".

The comments come as Health Minister Chris Fearne announced no new coronavirus cases overnight. The health authorities have yet to react to Monday's party.

Floriana doctor and former PD head Anthony Buttigieg echoed the concerns.

"I am from Floriana, and yes I am happy they have won the premiership but I am disgusted that people think winning the league of a football championship is an excuse for them to break social distancing rules and potentially put the lives of others in danger," he said on Facebook.

Buttigieg said that he has not seen his mother, who lives in Floriana, for 10 weeks because he wanted to protect her from the virus.

'We did not organise anything' - Floriana FC

In comments to Times of Malta, Floriana FC's general secretary Dione Borg insisted the event was a spontaneous one and not something organised by the club.

Borg said the club had actually urged its supporters to stay home, though the people seemed to not have heeded this advice and turned up anyway.

The minute I saw people gathering I spoke to the police and even made announcements on the microphone for people to spread out. - Floriana FC secretary

"The minute I saw people gathering I spoke to the police and even made announcements on the microphone for people to spread out.

"When we saw this was not working, we closed the club and the police had to intervene,' Borg said.

On people's outrage, Borg said that the club "did what it could", noting it was not an easy situation to handle.