Widespread power cuts again plagued Malta on Monday afternoon, with residents and business owners reporting no electricity in many localities.



People in Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara, Marsascala, Mosta, Ħamrun, Naxxar, Rabat, Sliema, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Tarxien, Qormi, Valletta and Żejtun all said they lost power shortly before noon.



Residents in Birkirkara, Swatar, St Paul's Bay and Tarxien said power was restored a few minutes after the initial blackout.

Enemalta has yet to comment about the event.

The company acknowledged a loss of electricity in several localities on Sunday evening and has had to contend with two nationwide power cuts in the past five weeks.

A St Paul's Bay resident told Times of Malta that it was the fourth power cut they had experienced just this month, although the most recent two had been over in minutes.

Another local living in Tarxien said power was restored on Monday after around 15 minutes. That was marginally better than the situation on Sunday, when it took around 30 minutes for power to be restored.

