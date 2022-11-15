The widow of late notary Ivan Barbara has formally ceded a libel suit after the woman who posted disparaging comments about her on social media, made a public apology and withdrew all comments made.

The case stemmed from a series of posts and comments on Facebook group Victims of Notary Ivan Barbara and Rosanne Barbara Zarb Court updates, a page set up for former clients of the late notary.

Ivan Barbara died of COVID-19 in April while on a trip to India with his wife Rosanne Barbara Zarb, where they were finalising the adoption of a child.

The widow is currently being sued by a number of her husband’s former clients who are collectively aiming to recover some €165,000 in deposits handed over on promise of sale agreements related to property transfers and which remained in the accounts of the deceased notary.

With those claims being disputed in court, Marthese Mussett took to Facebook, posting a series of disparaging comments on the group’s page, alleging that the notary’s widow had stolen people’s monies and that she deserved to go to jail.

Those comments prompted Barbara Zarb to file a defamation suit against Mussett.

During a recent sitting, the parties’ lawyers informed the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, that there was the hope of an amicable settlement to the dispute.

And indeed, that turned out to be the case.

The defendant committed herself to make a public apology over the negative comments she had posted against the widow and to back up that apology with a declaration posted on her own Facebook page.

By means of that post, Mussett declared that she was apologizing for the string of disparaging words, as well as her allegation that Barbara Zarb had “stolen people’s money and deserved to go to jail.”

She also declared that she had no relation whatsoever with the widow nor with her deceased husband and all she knew about the applicant was what she had read on social media.

“For that reason, I withdraw unconditionally all words said in her [Barbara Zarb] regard,” said the defendant.

That declaration was to be published in such a manner as to be given equal prominence as the comments which had triggered the libel.

Moreover, Mussett also undertook to cover the costs of the lawsuit.

Following that publication and undertaking, Barbara Zarb formally ceded the case as agreed.

Lawyer Pawlu Lia assisted the widow. Lawyer David Bonello assisted the defendant