Lorena Wiebes outsprinted fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos to win the first stage of the women’s Tour de France in Paris on Sunday and pull on the leader’s yellow jersey.

Team DSM rider Wiebes accelerated past Vos of Jumbo-Visma on the Champs-Elysees, with Belgian Lotte Kopecky third after the 81.6km run around Paris starting at the Eiffel Tower.

“The team did an amazing job,” said Wiebes. “It was a really chaotic and long sprint.”

