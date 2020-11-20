The first few indigenous trees have been planted at the former landfill of Wied Fulija in Żurrieq as the rehabilitation project reaches the final phase.

The trees were planted on Friday by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, and Żurrieq mayor Rita Grima.



WasteServ embarked on the rehabilitation of the landfill in August 2019, restoring 6.5 hectares into a green area with a paved pathway for the public to enable access to the cliff tops, from where panoramic views of the surrounding area can be enjoyed.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia speaks about the rehabilitation works. Video: Environment Ministry

This project, part-financed by the Cohesion Fund, included the installation of a surface water management system into the newly profiled mounds to promote surface water runoff. The area will now be landscaped with indigenous plant species to mitigate the visual impact of the landfill and help it blend with the surroundings.Farrugia said that the project is transforming a landfill into an area that can be enjoyed by the public.

“The afforestation initiatives at this rehabilitated landfill will not only improve its visual appearance but also increase and support local biodiversity,” he said.

Photo: MECP/MFEA_PS

He added that this was another project which proved the government’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said 91,000 square metres of land are being rehabilitated through an investment of €4.5 million.

Once the preparatory work is concluded, various trees and shrubs will be planted to enhance the environment and provide cleaner air and more open spaces.

Bilocca said that WasteServ has taken this project further as it will be partnering with BirdLife to create a nesting site for the Yelkouan shearwaters, which will serve both as a shelter and breeding grounds for these migratory birds.

In another partnership with the Malta Beekeepers Association, beehives will be placed along the sides of the plateaus to contribute to the conservation of the Apis mellifera ruttneri, Malta’s indigenous honey bee species.