Infrastructure Malta has stopped roadworks in Wied Ħażrun after activists raised the alarm over surfacing encroaching into previously undisturbed country roads.

The Ramblers’ Association called for an immediate stop to surfacing works that were being carried out in the road leading into Wied Ħażrun, a rural area in the limits of Rabat that abuts the historic sites of Simblija and Ta’ Baldu.

Pictures taken by the NGO show that concrete had been poured on top of the road, which they said extended beyond the original footprint of the valley road.

“Planned works at the site had already been cancelled once, shortly after the latest election after reports by the association, but seemingly have been revived again,” the ramblers said in a statement.

“The association urges the government to urgently stop and reverse the 100m stretch of works as was done before at the Victoria Lines, so as to halt this senseless destruction of Malta’s rural heritage.”

IM pledges to reverse any unauthorised works

IM CEO Ivan Falzon confirmed with Times of Malta that following reports, works had come to a stop.

“The plan for works in that area was to resurface an existing road that had previously been laid with concrete,” Falzon said.

“Following the allegation that works had extended beyond the original footprint, we ordered an immediate stop to the works. We are in contact with the NGO as well as other relevant authorities and a site visit is planned for tomorrow.”

“If it transpires that any unauthorised work has been carried out then steps will be taken to ensure that this is reversed.”

The area that lies between Dingli and Rabat is known to be ecologically sensitive and is also home to the Simblija settlement, a Grade 2 listed national monument.

The site is a cluster of caves known to be a medieval settlement, as well as more recent structures built during the Knights’ period. Access to Simblija has been hotly contested for years as a nearby landowner, Noel Ciantar, has frequently clashed with activists and outdoor enthusiasts seeking to visit, claiming it is privately owned.

In August, Ciantar was shot in the back by a 73-year-old farmer with whom he had a dispute.