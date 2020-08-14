More than 4,000 people have used the Wied iż-Żurrieq circular transport in the six weeks it has been piloted.

The €162,000 service is being financed by the Malta Tourism Authority and operates Thursdays to Sundays from 10am to midnight. The service runs every 20 minutes.

The project is intended to address the parking problem at Wied iż-Żurrieq.

Two Malta Public Transport buses marked ‘Destinazzjoni Wied iż-Żurrieq’ are collecting passengers from San Niklaw/Il-Qasam near Siġġiewi and from the Qrendi and Żurrieq squares.

In 2018, Wied iż-Żurrieq was visited by some 475,000 tourists, besides the thousands of Maltese who went their to swim, fish or for lunch and dinner.