The Żebbuġ local council is organising an educational walk on Sunday in the countryside to explore the beautiful valley gorges of Wied Qirda, Wied il-Kbir and Wied Xkora.

Part of the walk is along well-maintained footpaths and rural lanes but some places are off the beaten track and will require some walking on difficult terrain. Therefore, it is advisable that participants wear appropriate walking/trekking shoes.

The three-hour long walk will cover a distance of nine kilometres.

The walk starts from in front of the Żebbuġ parish church at 8.45am. Check the Żebbuġ local council Facebook page for more information.