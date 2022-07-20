England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman will be able to take her place on the touchline for Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after returning a negative test for coronavirus.

The Dutch coach missed the Lionesses 5-0 win over Northern Ireland on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested negative for Covid. Wiegman will now return to all elements of her role and will take her place on the bench for tonight’s Quarter Final against Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium,” the English Football Association said in a statement.

