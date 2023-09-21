Sarina Wiegman will manage Britain’s women’s football team at next year’s Olympics should England secure qualification via the Nations League.

The two nations that progress to the first women’s edition of the Nations League final will secure Europe’s spots in Paris, alongside hosts France.

England have been nominated as the home nation with eligibility to obtain a spot for Britain.

However, intriguingly they face Scotland in their Nations League group, where dropped points for England could cost some of the Scots their chance of competing at the Olympics.

Wiegman led England to win Euro 2022 and to the final of this year’s World Cup.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.