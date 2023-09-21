Sarina Wiegman will manage Britain’s women’s football team at next year’s Olympics should England secure qualification via the Nations League.

The two nations that progress to the first women’s edition of the Nations League final will secure Europe’s spots in Paris, alongside hosts France.

England have been nominated as the home nation with eligibility to obtain a spot for Britain.

However, intriguingly they face Scotland in their Nations League group, where dropped points for England could cost some of the Scots their chance of competing at the Olympics.

Wiegman led England to win Euro 2022 and to the final of this year’s World Cup.

