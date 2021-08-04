A marital argument just before bedtime landed the husband in court after he allegedly loaded a firearm, prompting his wife and daughter to dial 112.

The 57-year-old man was arrested following the episode at the family’s Iklin home last week and was granted bail on condition that he receives medical treatment at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The husband and wife had allegedly argued over money matters.

That evening, as the couple were about to go to bed, the man opened his weapons’ showcase, drew out a firearm and loaded it.

That was when his wife and daughter dialled the helpline, subsequently hanging up after sensing that the man had calmed down.

The man himself picked up the phone and called the police, explaining that their assistance was not needed and that his wife’s earlier allegations were not true.

In spite of that call, police turned up at the family home and escorted the man into custody.

The man was subsequently charged with causing his wife and daughter to fear violence, insulting and threatening them, as well as exceeding the limits of provocation.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €2,000 and under strict orders that the accused has to reside at Mount Carmel Hospital to receive all necessary help to tackle his health problems.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was defence counsel.