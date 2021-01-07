A man who won a million euro in the Super 5 draw last week started shouting so much, his wife thought burglars were in the house.

The man was a total of €1,029,009.61 in the December 30 draw after purchasing a ticket in Zejtun.

He selected a combination of numbers that represent his birthday and those of his wife and children, Maltco said.

The winning numbers were 20 – 24 – 26 – 2 – 5, numbers he has played for 21 years.

Maltco said the player was watching the draw on TV when he realised he had won a million euro. He started shouting, and his wife, who was upstairs, did not know what was happening and thought burglars must have broken in, Maltco said.

“The first thing we did was phone our children to share the news with them”, the player told Maltco as he was presented with a cheque of €1,029,009.61 on Thursday.

Husband and wife said that they will use the funds to help their children pay off their mortgage.