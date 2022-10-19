The wife of a 28-year-old man whose sudden death has sparked a massive outpouring of grief has described how she "tried everything" to save her new husband.

Jeanluke Galea Duca was found dead in his home by his wife Rebecca and father late on Tuesday morning. The cause of the death of the apparently healthy young man is not known.

Writing on Facebook, his wife Rebecca, whom he married just four months ago, recalled how earlier on Tuesday as she was leaving for work, Galea Duca had asked her to stay home a while longer.

"Just this morning I told you 'Ciao, sweetheart, I love you'. Who would have told me this would be our final goodbye?" she said.

"Your final words to me were 'Oh come on, stay next to me' and I said I couldn't because I had to go to work. You replied: 'Oh OK beautiful I love you'," she wrote on Facebook.

Galea Duca said her husband always treated her like a "queen".

She said he had helped her through her worries relating to their new house, which they found out they could not move into despite working on for four years.

"I love you forever sweetheart. I have no words. I tried everything to try and save you," she wrote.

An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The couple married on June 18 this year and the young man turned 28 on October 9.

Friends have described him as a healthy person, who did not smoke and who exercised regularly.

"That's why we can't accept it. I will never forget him. His loss is huge," his close friend and usher Sheldon Scicluna said.