Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan after failing to win any of his nine games in charge of the Championship strugglers.

Toure only agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at Wigan on November 29, but his disastrous reign is already over.

The Latics took just two points from Toure’s seven league matches, with a 2-0 loss to Luton last weekend leaving them bottom of the table, four points from safety.

