A man who walked out of jail two months ago is back behind bars after he stole a cash register drawer that turned out to be empty.

Darren Brincat, 43, confessed to being the wigged thief that made off with the worthless item from a Qormi fast food restaurant at the weekend.

“I’m guilty,” Brincat confessed after he was arraigned following investigations based on CCTV footage retrieved from the crime scene.

The video showed a man wearing a wig and wielding a pipe entering a fast food restaurant at around 3:30am on Sunday, jumping over the counter, and making off with a cash register drawer.

“Luckily, it was empty,” said Inspector Stephen Gulia, when Brincat was arraigned on Friday afternoon.

The money in the till had been put away safely before the thief struck.

The suspect drove off in a silver Opel Astra and although wearing a wig, his face was easily identifiable on CCTV footage especially since he was familiar to police who had handled previous cases against him in court.

To further confirm suspicions, investigators tracked the route taken by the getaway vehicle, and found that it led them right to the suspect’s front door in Qormi.

The driver then got out of the getaway vehicle and headed to a nearby garage. A bare chested man then returned, wearing the same shorts and flip flops worn by the wigged thief.

Two days before the fast food restaurant robbery, a person wearing the same top had stolen perfumes from a pharmacy in the same locality.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Upon arraignment, Brincat pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated theft, holding a shop attendant against her will, threatened his victims during the attempted robbery as well as simple theft of perfumes.

He was further charged with relapsing.

The accused, who said that he was “boarded out,” stepped out of jail two months ago and in spite of working to reform himself, had once again given in to drugs, explained the prosecution when making submissions on punishment.

However he immediately cooperated so that the stolen items were retrieved and were being returned to their lawful owners.

His legal aid lawyer highlighted the early admission and full cooperation as well as the fact that the accused needed help to rehabilitate.

There was no request for bail and the accused was remanded in custody pending judgment later this month.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and James Mallia prosecuted.