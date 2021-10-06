Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has had a change of heart and got the COVID-19 vaccine, making him eligible to play in Warrior home games this season.

Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement at Sunday’s practice but did not say when the 26 year old Canadian got vaccinated or which vaccine he received.

Wiggins had applied to the NBA for a religious exemption last month, but was denied.

