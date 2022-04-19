Former Olympic cycling champion Bradley Wiggins has revealed he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was a child.

Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France winner and three Olympic gold medals, claimed he was just 13 when he was groomed by the unnamed coach.

He said he could not speak up at the time due to a troubled relationship with his stepfather.

The 41-year-old has previously spoken about suffering from depression and experiencing a difficult childhood.

“I was groomed by a coach when I was younger – I was about 13 – and I never fully accepted that,” Wiggins told Men’s Health UK magazine.

