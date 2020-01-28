The Manoel Theatre and the MADC’s revival of Oscar Wilde’s perpetual favourite The Importance of Being Earnest will be staged in all its witty glory at the Manoel for two weekends from this Friday until Sunday, February 9.

The play boasts a strong ensemble consisting of Davide Tucci, Edward Caruana Galizia, Maxine Aquilina, Michela Farrugia, Marylu Coppini, Isabel Warrington, Michael Mangion, Martin Azzopardi and Edward Thorpe, under the direction of comedy stalwart Malcolm Galea.

Whether one is a seasoned Bunburyist who can quote entire sections by heart or a complete newcomer to Oscar Wilde’s gentle genius, this production of the celebrated Irish playwright’s masterpiece at Malta’s national theatre promises to be one of the highlights of the 2019-2020 theatrical season.

Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest may be obtained by phone on 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt. Classification is 12+.