A Maltese animal park says it is stepping up precautions to protect its big cats and their keepers after a tiger tested positive for coronavirus in the US.

Chris Borg, from the Mtaħleb Wildlife Park, said that daily cleaning and safety protocols have been increased to protect the tigers, lions and other big cats in their care.

It was reported on Sunday that a four-year-old tiger in Bronx Zoo, New York City, had contracted the virus from an infected keeper.

Borg said the wildlife park had already closed its doors over three weeks ago in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta, but news about the US tiger motivated the owners to take extra care of their health and those of their animals.

As well as practising self-isolation, the three keepers are ensuring that each animal is fed with its own bowl and that separate equipment and products are used to clean each enclosure.

“Disinfecting the park against COVID-19 or any virus for that matter, is something we do every day. It’s part of living with animals like these. We must prevent them from getting sick and protect ourselves from getting the virus too,” Borg said.

“If we get it, the animals will also suffer.”

The keepers are also continuing to refuse feeding stray cats and warding them off with guard dogs. The owner stressed this is done to prevent any potential feline viruses spreading to the big cats.

Borg said that if the tiger did test positive for coronavirus, then this leaves the possibility open that a stray or a domesticated cat could also get infected.

The Malta Veterinary Association (MVA) highlighted other reports of animals that had tested positive for the virus, including that of a cat in Belgium. While the cat showed clinical signs of the virus, they raised concerns over the owner’s possible contamination of the sample.

The MVA has recommended pet owners to practise good hand hygiene when touching animals and that those quarantined or infected with COVID-19 should keep their pets inside because the virus might be present on their coats.

There is no evidence that pets can infect humans and transmission remains human to human, a spokesperson said.

The Agriculture Ministry said it is carrying out a risk assessment through the ministry’s Veterinary Regulation Department.

It also advised people to avoid contact with animals showing symptoms like coughing or sneezing.