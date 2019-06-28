A wildlife rehabilitation center is to be set up at Xrobb l-Għaġin Park in partnership between Nature Trust and the government.

The €2 million facility will be managed by Nature Trust and funded mostly through the European Regional Development Fund, with the rest coming from the Environment Ministry.

Environment Minister José Herrera said the facility will offer visitors a creative and educational attraction throughout the year.

The center will help in the rehabilitation of wild species such as turtles, hedgehogs, snakes, bats and birds with the aim of releasing them back into their natural habitat.