The English Premier League got off to a flying start this weekend, with a series of spectacular matches. Liverpool had to rely on a spectacular Mo Salah, whose hat-trick killed off Leeds’ never-die attitude. Liverpool’s three points, however, do not dampen Leeds’ first top flight appearance for 5,964 days – and under Marcelo Bielsa’s directions, the Whites will be a hard nut to crack for most teams.

For the other returners to top-flight football, West Brom, their first game was a wake-up call, as Leicester – in particular, striker Jamie Vardy – proved to be too strong. And on Sunday, tactical masters Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti battled it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mourinho tried all moves – bringing on Moussa Sissoko on the right, swapping Harry Winks for Steven Bergwijn and pushing up Son to partner up with Harry Kane, but in the end, Everton got all three points with a one-nil victory.

On Monday night, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea start their campaign with an away game at Brighton. On paper, this is no match – last season, the Blues ended in fourth place, while Brighton struggled to finish 15th. And yet, last season, Brighton versus Chelsea ended in a one-all draw.

This year, Chelsea have made some big signings, including Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech – though the game might have come too soon for some, including Silva, who has yet to train with his new teammates. Mateo Kovacic is serving a one-match suspension, so Jorginho will probably partner up with N’golo Kante in midfield, while Mason Mount is expected to start up front.

This season, Chelsea have flexed their financial muscle – and while last season, Lampard was given time to settle, this season, he is expected to improve on his fourth-place finish last season and get some silverware. Brighton are also set to debut some of their big signings – including Adam Lallana and Ben White. Coach Graham Potter has plenty of options for his starting 11.

Apart from the 11 on the pitch, this game will be a battle between two bright young managers whose free-flowing attacking football will translate into an entertaining 90 minutes. Brighton have yet to beat Chelsea in the Premier League era – and in six matches since Brighton’s promotion in 2017, Chelsea won four, and two games ended in draws.

