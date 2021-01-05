Mosta have reached an agreement with Balzan FC to take Will Donkin on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old left-sided midfielder, who holds a Chinese Taipei and an English passport, joined the Reds at the start of the season but struggled to secure a regular place in Mark Miller’s team.

In fact, the former Stabaek player made only three substitute appearances with Balzan this season and has now agreed to join Mosta.

