The progress of Newcastle United since Eddie Howe has taken over as manager has been nothing short of phenomenal. When Howe took charge of the team in November 2021, they sat 19th in the Premier League, five points adrift of safety and looking at an immediate future in the Championship.

Newcastle become the first team in Premier League history to avoid relegation, despite winning none of their first 14 games. What a job Eddie Howe has done with the squad 👏 pic.twitter.com/3QNGfnpfaI

Now just under two years later, instead of travelling to Championship grounds, the Toon Army are visiting top European destinations like Milan, Dortmund and Paris. But with this success comes increased expectations. So has Eddie Howe inadvertently put himself under additional pressure by achieving so much in such a short space of time?

Realistic ambitions for Newcastle

Newcastle United fans are renowned for their fanatical support. But even their most ardent supporters can’t expect a Champions or Premier League win this season. The latest Champions League odds today have Newcastle listed at 33/1 to win the competition, with Manchester City as the 2/1 favourites. City features heavily in football predictions to win both competitions, but they also have a squad more than capable of competing on two different fronts.

Newcastle fans can’t expect their team to be able to do what Manchester City do overnight. It has taken time and patience to turn Manchester City into the force that it is today, and it will take time and patience at Newcastle as well.

Surely a good run in the Champions League and challenging for the top four would be realistic for Newcastle. But will that be good enough for the club's owners?

Will Newcastle look for a big-name manager if things start to go wrong?

‘We needed to make the change to take the club to the next level.’ It’s a statement we’ve seen time and time again from Premier League clubs who harshly change managers as they look to take the club forward.

Premier League owners and CEOs can be seduced by big-name managers from overseas, though Eddie Howe is neither of these. Challenging on two fronts will be difficult for Newcastle United this season. So if things start to go wrong what will the owners do? At the first sign of trouble, will Newcastle’s owners back him? Or will they hastily pull the trigger and hire that big-name manager?

They’ve already tried to hire Unai Emery. In the immediate aftermath of Steve Bruce’s sacking, Emery was in talks to take over at St James Park. Ultimately, the Spaniard turned them down, and Newcastle turned to Eddie Howe.

🤝 𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗘-𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗦 🤝We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach.Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie! ⚫️⚪️

Do the Newcastle owners already have the mindset that they need to go overseas to get a better manager? If they do, it could spell bad news for Howe if things take a turn for the worse in the coming weeks or months.

Legacy already secured with the Newcastle fans

Whatever the future holds for Eddie Howe, his legacy with the Newcastle fans has surely already been secured. When he took over the club, the fans had had enough. They were sick of the soap opera of the previous owner, and they were sick of the brand of football served up every week.

He not only pulled off a near miracle by keeping them up. Eddie Howe gave the fans their club back.

