A long time ago, when we still took travel for granted, it seemed an oddity to see people wearing masks. It struck us as peculiarly Asian, alien almost, and we were never quite sure if those fellow travellers were fearfully shielding themselves or courteously trying to protect others. While there’s still no agreement on the primary purpose of why to wear masks, we all don them now as matter of fact. The pandemic changed the cultural meaning of masks, historically the attire of jesters, carnival performers, bank robbers and avengers of the Batman type. To wear a surgical mask today has no mystique. Not to wear it is a right-wing statement – a protest against government, experts and collective responsibility for society.

The rapid spread of COVID since the beginning of the year showed how everyone had underestimated the demand for masks and personal protective equipment. Hospitals, typically using 10,000 masks per week, were suddenly in need of 200,000. Health workers, retailers, supermarket personnel and us all, had to find out that mundane items like protective accessories and hand sanitisers can be desperately-needed deficit goods. Sleepy companies from Chicago to Malaysia producing this stuff with boring, annual regularity were, all of a sudden, a booming industry.

Not only investors took note – and mums crocheting masks for their offspring or tailoring them to colourful fashion statements – but also a crop of unsavoury businessmen who pushed their swindle products to consumers and governments alike. Crooks and criminals had a field day and most governments fell for it.

The UK, for instance, which wasted 22 billion pounds on a failed ‘track and trace’ App, spent 15 billion pounds on protective garb, twice what it would have cost a year earlier. This is the equivalent of the total UK defence expenditure – over ten years.

Hundreds of millions were fed to pushers and snake oil sellers. Single traders, who never in their lives had anything to do with PPE, advanced to main suppliers for the NHS, selling fake goods, garb which had long exceeded its sell-by date, off-specs masks, or pre-paid supplies which never materialised. I wonder how Malta, not really a paragon of virtue when it comes to public procurement, navigated under such obfuscating urgency. And how much of the hectically sourced PPE will have to be thrown away after expiry date, like the single-use masks which litter our roads?

In normal times, the market for protective clothing is monotone yet huge, with sales of 48 billion US dollars in 2018 – the latest figure I could research. Pre-COVID, this market was predicted to grow by seven per cent per annum, to reach 80 billion by 2025. It is a safe bet to assume that we have exceeded that projection by now.

In normal times, the market for protective clothing is monotone yet huge

Drug stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms could not satisfy our sudden, explosive demand for hand sanitisers and masks, stating “priority” for health services, which in fact had struggled themselves to secure badly needed basics.

National governments put power politics over cooperation. Containers paid by one country were snatched by another; the US Federal government robbed not only other countries but also their own local administrations; European countries were outbidding each other for supplies; aid for poor nations was never even considered. China, not only the source of our plight but also the biggest manufacturer of PPE, celebrated token gifts and very lucrative mask shipments as charitable acts.

We, as retail investors, should consider how companies which have thrived so unexpectedly because of the pandemic will fare without it. The recent share price drop of Zoom, provider of the eponymous videoconferencing tool, despite reporting their biggest ever revenue and user growth, illustrates the downside risk.

Certified manufacturers of PPE are either big conglomerates or small niche producers. The stock market clearly favours the latter. For companies like 3M – better known as the maker of Scotch tape and Post-its – or aerospace supplier Honeywell, or janitor and caterer Bunzl, the production of PPE, no matter how much it may have been boosted by the pandemic, is small fry – a secondary line of business buried under the successes and failures of their other activities. Accordingly, the share prices of these conglomerates made only small gains over the year.

Stocks in Owens & Minor, however, a US producer of surgical supplies, gained 309 per cent since last year. Reflecting its wafer-thin profit margin of 2.11 per cent (Q3), the two billion dollar company is priced at 30 times earnings. The Malaysian latex glove manufacturer Top Glove, quoted also in Singapore Dollars on the city’s stock exchange, fared even better. Its shares, priced 2.34 SGD at the time of writing, have gained 389.36 per cent up to date. Its hefty profit margins of 24.57 per cent per year improved in the third quarter to unbelievable 38.68 per cent. Such is the global, pressing demand for health garb. We can safely assume that profit margins will not stay that high for long. The company, worth approximately 40 billion US dollars, ironically had to shut down many of their production facilities because of workers falling ill with COVID.

The most astounding stock market winner, though, was another Malaysian glove and mask producer, the Supermax Corporation. Its shares, despite a modest book value, traded, at the time of writing, for 8.65 MYR per share at the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange, a gain of 1,200 per cent within a year. This makes Tesla and Bitcoin look like also-runs. Despite its eye-watering profit margin of 58 per cent, shares in the six billion US dollar company are priced at a comparably modest 17.41 earnings multiple.

Once we drop our masks, valuations will readjust. Exaggerated profit margins and a lack of competition will certainly be a thing of the past. Even the most inept buyers of health equipment will refuse to accept price-gauging when demand moderates and supplies are plentiful. Yet we will see the growth path for the PPE market continue at an accelerated speed, probably beyond the seven per cent forecast before COVID-19 struck. My guess is that established producers, particularly those with inexpensive Asian labour, will continue to thrive. As working from home will continue in a hybrid form, combining office and WFH, our heightened health awareness and more prudent stockpiling too will keep the market buoyant. That said, we should beware of an overly-optimistic rush into Asian markets. Gains of a few 100 per cent for a row of production lines will not be easily repeated any time soon.

The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

andreas.weitzer@timesofmalta.com

Andreas Weitzer, independent journalist based in Malta