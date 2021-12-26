Christmas is over already. But guess what’s not over? The pandemic. And guess what else? The conspiracy theories. One anti-vaxxer the other day was explaining to me how we are all being chipped by governments so that all our actions can be traced and how the side effects of what is being injected in us will mean that, in future, our skin will turn marble white and we’ll all be sporting the hairless reptile looks.

For a minute there, as my eyes glazed over, I thought the chap was quoting from Ramona Depares’s (brilliant) sci-fi The Patient in Hospital Zero. Alas, he was not and, alas, I find you cannot really reason with those who are completely against the vaccine, of who there’s at least about 40,000 in Malta.

Now, please, don’t get me wrong, I am not someone who tends to jump up and down with joy at the thought of vaccinations. With each and every one that I had to give to my daughter over the years, I did mounds of research to quell my dilemmas. Of course, vaccines have some side effects and, of course, they do, at times, carry health risks. But, in the end, it’s all about putting things on a balance.

My best friend, The Nurse, has seen at Mater Dei Hospital what the real virus can do to you and she – who has fortitude and resilience like no other and is certainly not one to squirm – has been horrified at the suffering of the COVID patients in ITU. Another thing to put on the balance is the fact that, all over the world, including Malta, the majority of the cases in intensive care are unvaccinated middle-aged people who think COVID is the figment of imagination of the media.

History, of course, has many of our answers. We know that this pandemic will probably last four years (that’s another two to go) because we can look at the duration of past pandemics. History also allows us to peek at past pandemics.

Remember smallpox? The one where your body turns into one big blotch of bumps filled with a thick fluid and you eventually died an excruciating death? Perhaps not even the older ones among us remember cases of this. If you’re in your 40s, like me, you probably have the coin-sized scar of the smallpox vaccine on your er, patata. If you’re younger you don’t because, happily, it was eradicated three decades ago for good.

“Ah,” say the naysayers, “but it took years and years to develop the smallpox vaccine; the COVID ones were developed so quickly they can’t be trusted.” That is very true but what is also true is that never, in the history of mankind, was so much panic money thrown at a disease; and never were all the scientists in the world told to drop everything and find a deterrent for COVID; and never had a virus circulated so much that it was easy to recruit 30,000 people to be able to compare the placebo and the vaccine groups.

Vaccines are the only way out of this COVID limbo. The more of us take it, the better. It’s a question of doing it for the common good - Kristina Chetcuti

“Ah,” they go again, “but what’s the point if you still get it even if you’re vaccinated?” Well, no one has said that the vaccine is 100 per cent foolproof but, at least, you get it in much diluted form, like a cold. You’re also less likely to pass it on and, crucially, you’re not giving that spiky virus the space to mutate and turn into some pesky new Delta or Omicron because the vaccine-injected antibodies won’t let him entertain the idea. But. If the virus goes into an unvaccinated body, it’s bliss. It has all the time in the world and all the space and freedom to turn into a new variant and spread onto others. Therefore, the bottom line is that we’re having to keep on having boosters because people are happy to offer up their body to the virus instead of the vaccine.

The way I see it, vaccines are the only way out of this COVID limbo. The more of us take it, the better. It’s a question of doing it for the common good. And the sooner that happens, the better.

In the meantime, we have to try and enjoy these holidays as quietly as we can and relish being with our families and small bubbles. Which is why I can’t, for the life of me, understand why crowded New Year’s Eve parties are being allowed to take place. And why clubs are still allowed to be open for hundreds of people to go and frolic underground in a spray of body moisture and saliva.

Because this can only mean one thing. That, in the first week of January, cases will shoot to the moon and, then, guess what? Schools won’t open and elderly homes will isolate. This would be tragic. Children have already suffered enough and, with them, the parents who then can’t go to work because they can’t risk leaving their primary schoolchildren with vulnerable grandparents. That hits the economy more than cancelling Jason Micallef’s Valletta party.

So, Chris Fearne, Charmaine Gauci, this one is for you: do whatever it takes for the schools to open and for the elderly homes to be able to receive visitors come January. Let’s start 2022 on the right footing, at least.

As for those among us still anti-vaccine, I’ll just say this: we all have to die at some point or other. If we do so, looking like, ahem, reptiles, then so be it, at least, we would have all pulled the same rope.

Happy New Year.

This opinion piece was written before health authorities announced new COVID-19 restrictions starting from Monday, December 27.