This weekend’s big Serie A clash will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as league leaders Inter Milan take on home heroes Napoli.

The two sides are on a good streak. Inter, especially, come to this game boasting an 11-game winning run – and a 14-game unbeaten stretch – that has pulled them 11 points clear off second-placed city rivals Milan.

Antonio Conte’s side look almost certain to claim their first Serie A title since 2010, when ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho took the Nerazzurri to the top of Italy, Europe and the world. Moreover, Inter are showing incredible strength in all departments – with Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni rock solid in defence, a creative midfield and the deadly Lu-La duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scoring like there’s no tomorrow.

On Sunday, they face Napoli with most of the first team available – and only defender Aleksandar Kolarov is not available due to injury.

Napoli, on the other hand, did well do bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Juventus, and have won five of their last six league games. This has enabled Gennaro Gattuso’s side to climb to top four contention – and are just two points adrift from fourth-placed Atalanta. This means winning against Inter on Sunday is not only valuable for its prestige – but will also give the Partenopei a good chance to represent Italy in the Champions League next season. The only snag is that winger Hirving Lozano is suspended for the game, while first-choice keeper David Ospina is injured.

History favours the Nerazzurri – who have won 18 of the last 45 meetings with Napoli, with 11 games ending in a draw, and Napoli winning the remaining 16. But that is a very small margin – and indeed this is also reflected in the goal difference, which is 54-49 in favour of Inter.

