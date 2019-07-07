Manchester United enter the 2019/20 season as one of the most unpredictable teams. Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to make any big-name signings, and the Premier League season is just around the corner. Nonetheless, it is a significant departure from the approach of his predecessors so there might be silverware yet.

Solskjaer has gone about his work in a quiet and understated manner – quite the opposite of previous coach Jose Mourinho. Also in opposition with Mourinho’s old tactics at United, Solskjaer seeks a squad of younger, motivated players – very much in keeping with how Sir Alex Ferguson managed. Solskjaer has his own clear idea of how he wants his team to play. Four at the back, two deep in midfield, three attacking in front of that and a centre-forward. Crucially, he wants them all to have pace and he wants players who can interchange.

At the end of last season, when United's encouraging response to a change of manager gave way to a series of disappointing performances, Solskjaer knew his team were not fit enough for the front-foot approach he wanted to implement, and United resulted in an away draw at Huddersfield and a home defeat by already-relegated Cardiff.

After scraping up the remains left by Mourinho last season, Solskjaer instantly put his foot on the gas – and his squad responded. Unfortunately, it was not enough to reach the Champions League and they settled for the Europa League instead.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League, but this year bookmaker Yobetit is offering odds 4.1 for the Red Devils to win the 2019/20 Premier League title. Since last season, United have been reportedly been working on their intensity and developing their pressing approach to have more players on the front. Whether or not Solskjaer has done enough over the summer to rejuvenate his wearisome side is anyone’s guess.

Things might not be looking so bright for the Premier League, but Yobetit’s odds show that they have serious potential in the Europa League. United are listed down at odds 6.5 to win the competition, so silverware may be on the cards for the team after all.

United are taking steps in the right direction but they may still require another season of rebuilding and development to see a return to the top four in the Premier League. Once the transfer window closes, United are likely to boast a strong starting 11 on paper. Even though the lack of top-quality depth is a concern, it could very well open the door for more academy youngsters to step up and stake their claim.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka represents a shift in policy at United, and while they paid a steep fee for the 21-year-old, he may well be worth the investment. An-Bissaka has wowed fans during pre-season with a lesser-spotted ability in modern-day full-backs, being that he can actually defend. If the Red Devils are able to extract a decade of service from their new man they will be up for a good run.

There is no clear road ahead. However, 12 months after they approached a new campaign with the manager in conflict with the club, Old Trafford officials can at least be assured that this time around there is a unity of purpose between the man in charge of the team and the one in charge of the purse strings. So while the odds may be against Manchester United taking home Premier League silverware, United have definitely put the right food forward under Gunnar’s watch. It goes to show that anything is possible, and Red Devils may very well be able to claim the Europa League title this season.

