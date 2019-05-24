Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg runs one of the more frugal 2020 campaigns by focusing on fundraising, media appearances, and travel. He now pursues to expand his campaign’s footprint by building on his gains in the first half of the year. In the second quarter, he raised a massive $24.8 million in fundraising – more than frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg’s campaign plans to swell the staff to 300 people by Labor Day. Money means a lot in political campaigns, but it’s not everything. So the question now is whether or not he will be able to drive a message to expand his popular support.

“The whole point of all that fundraising is making sure we have the organisation we need to win,” Buttigieg said during a recent campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa. “Obviously, we've got great news on that front. Now we’ve got to get to work.”

Buttigieg is currently facing his first serious test in his presidential campaign following the shooting of an African American South Bend resident by a Caucasian police officer. During the first Democratic presidential debate, Buttigieg set intentions to improve diversity in the city’s police department, and he intends to pursue it.

“I am determined to bring about a day when a white person driving a vehicle and a black person driving a vehicle when they see a police officer approaching feels the exact same thing,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg has distinguished himself as a credible candidate against high odds – his age, limited political experience, and his homosexuality. He has managed to overcome what would traditionally serve as barriers, sitting sixth in line for the presidential election according to Yobetit’s odds, further showing that he strikes a chord with potential voters and actual donors. If the Maltese performs well in the early stages, he’ll gain a few advantages such as undergoing a great winnowing.

After the early primaries, the calendar shifts to the South, where the African-American vote will count for a lot. Buttigieg is yet to establish a strong relationship with this key demographic and a poor showing in the South would stall any momentum. Therefore how he proceeds will be critical to his campaign.

