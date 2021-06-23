England are through to the Euro 2020 knockout stages but Gareth Southgate must find a way to take the handbrake off as he gears up for tougher challenges ahead.

With just two goals in their three group games, England are the lowest-scoring side to ever finish top of a group at a European Championship.

On the plus side, they have looked solid at the back, not conceding a single goal in 270 minutes of football, and topping Group D means they get to play at Wembley in the last 16.

England, already assured of progress, started brightly in their final group game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish adding zest to a stodgy attack.

But the second half of the 1-0 win at Wembley was a grind and there was little to grip the crowd of 22,500, who reserved their biggest cheers for news of Croatia’s goals against Scotland in Glasgow.

