Gambling seems to be a debating point which ranks high on the agenda in many countries. This is a hugely controversial topic, and while in some parts of the world, people are more accepting, in others, governments are not that open-minded about this form of entertainment.

As things currently stand with countries that are members of the EU, the regulatory frameworks are noticeably diverse. The main reason why the gambling industry in these countries is a point of attention is that their governments are self-ruling and can organise the gambling services that are offered on their territory on their own.

Of course, they need to abide by the provisions of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. The question, which seems to torture many gamblers is whether restrictions will be imposed on transactions carried out via credit cards or not. Casino Guardian is a website worth visiting, especially if you want to be posted about all major changes the gambling industry undergoes.

The EU and gambling

The involvement of the Europeans in such enterprises is overwhelming, and figures show that they are accountable for almost 50 per cent of the engagement in gambling-related activities.

In the current state of affairs, the countries that are part of the EU do not have such a tight stance on online gambling, and in most instances, residents of these territories can take part in games of chance through their desktop or portable device.

Another thing worth noting about the legal landscape in the European countries, is that the availability of casino games or wagering on sports is not uniform. Depending on the territory, its residents might be permitted to engage in all these gambling-related activities, while in others, some forms of betting on sports or casino games might be against the law.

Depending on the jurisdiction, there might be a monopolistic regime on gambling, meaning that the operator, which is entitled to offer such services is entirely state-owned, while in others, the gambling operators are private.

Germany

Germany is one of the countries that are at the centre of attention simply because the legal landscape has undergone multiple changes over the years.

Under a fresh wave of punitive legislation, gambling enthusiasts from Germany will no longer be allowed to funnel funds into their gaming accounts or cash out their funds using their credit cards. After the ban was given the nod in 2020, web-based casinos that welcome players from Germany are no longer allowed to facilitate transactions through Mastercard or Visa-branded credit cards.

As a result of the enforcement of these changes, German banks were instructed to stave off payments to and from betting platforms that are requested via credit cards. Gambling operators were also forced to take off the references to this payment method from the sites of their betting platforms. Yet, this should not leave you under the impression that no ways around are found at all.

In fact, not many payment methods have left for players from Germany to rely on as PayPal was forced to cease processing such payments as well. Yet, this does not apply to betting on sports, which might be redeeming for some gambling enthusiasts.

The State is clearly looking to introduce a clamp-down on gambling-related activities, and as a result of some legislative changes that were approved last year, a number of virtual casinos were left with no other option, but to withdraw their operations within the country.

Spain

Spain is one more country which is looking to amend the gambling-related legislation, which is currently in place. The Consumers Rights Body, which is an independent organization insists on a ban to be imposed on the use of credit cards while gambling.

In fact, such restrictions were already put on the table at the beginning of 2020, and in the view of the representatives of the organization, this was a move in the right direction. They consider that the introduction of these changes is much-needed in order to prevent players from getting into debt.

Yet, the European Betting and Gaming Association expressed some doubt that the changes will achieve the desired results and might make gambling enthusiasts more likely to turn their heads to gaming operators that are not properly regulated.

As it turns out, this request was hugely encouraged by the moves of the Gambling Commission of the United Kingdom. The UK already announced a credit card ban last year and it is looking to tighten its grip further. The Spanish government is urged to follow suit in order to guarantee better customer protection.

Whether the ban on gambling with credit cards will ultimately be approved by the government of Spain is yet to become clear.

Conclusion

Online gambling is unlikely to cease to be a matter of intense discussion any time soon because, in addition to Spain and Germany, countries such as Sweden and Belgium are discussing a ban on gambling-related advertisements, following the example of Italy. Whether players from other countries within the EU will be prevented from using their credit cards while gambling is yet to be determined.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be +18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.