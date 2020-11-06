Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund on bad terms in 2017 and there is a growing feeling that his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could be heading for a messy divorce too.

The 47-year-old German, whose contract is up at the end of this season, is in a sticky position after PSG lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig on Wednesday to leave them with two defeats out of three in the Champions League group stage.

They had not lost more than one group game in any of the eight previous seasons in the Champions League, a run that started soon after the takeover of the club by Qatar Sports Investments and the transformation that came with it.

And while Tuchel has led PSG back to the top of Ligue 1 with seven straight wins since they began the campaign with back-to-back defeats, it is in Europe where he is primarily judged.

