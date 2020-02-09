Bank of Valletta has embarked on the #bovorgandonation Challenge to get as many people as possible to register their wish to become organ donors until Valentine’s Day.

The challenge is for BOV staff and customers to do one of the most selfless acts they can ever do by signing up to donate their organs following their demise.

Donating organs and tissues has the potential of saving and improving the lives of others. Each donor can save up to eight lives. The same donor can save or improve the lives of up to 50 people by donating tissues. But this can only happen if one is signed up as an organ donor.

Filling in an organ donation form ensures that precious parts of our bodies can help save lives instead of going to waste.

It is easy to be a lifesaver. Simply fill in an application form from any BOV branch or download it from www. bov.com/documents/organ-donation-form and hand it at any BOV branch between February 11 and 14.

Bank of Valletta will make a monetary donation to The Transplant Support Group Malta for every application form it receives. These funds will help the group share its message about the importance of organ donation.

One can help create more awareness by sharing this challenge on Facebook and tag @Bovofficial.