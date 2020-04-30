A total of €130 million in jackpots can be won this weekend as EuroMillions and EuroJackpot will be taking place on Friday, May 1.

This public holiday will be filled with eight-figure jackpots that can be won right here in Malta through Jackpot.com. Draws for Europe’s favourite lottery, EuroMillions, and the EuroJackpot lottery will be held this Friday, May 1, right after each other. EuroJackpot will be taking place at 8pm, and EuroMillions will be taking place an hour later, at 9pm.

The EuroJackpot jackpot is now up to a whopping €90 million, which is the maximum amount that this jackpot can reach, and you can place your bets by following three simple steps. First, select five numbers from 1-50. Then select two bonus numbers from 1-10. And finalise your transaction.

You can also try your luck for the €40 million EuroMillions jackpot by navigating to Jackpot.com’s EuroMillions lottery page, choosing five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12, and finalising your transaction.

These two are not the only lotteries that are offered by Jackpot.com. You can choose from over 25 different lotteries from around the globe, including America’s favourite lotteries - Mega Millions and Powerball. On Jackpot.com, you can also play lotteries that are exclusive to Jackpot.com, such as the Luzzu Lotto, JackpotMillions, JackpotLotto, and JackpotRush.

Jackpot.com has already had jackpot winners from Malta, including Maria Dolores from St Julian’s who won a massive €97,000 prize with her EuroMillions subscription.

This iGaming company was founded in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences not just in Malta, but also in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy. Jackpot.com are also spreading kindness around Malta through their #SendSomeLove campaign. Using 50 per cent of the proceeds from their very own Luzzu Lotto, they are sending a free meal and a positive message to five random nominees every week.

There have already been a number of nominations submitted, including vulnerable individuals who have been on lockdown, a loving boyfriend who wanted to surprise his girlfriend, and some very supportive friends. Check out the stories of the latest nominees, and if you want to nominate someone, you can fill in this form.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.