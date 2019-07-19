With the right policies and political climate our entrepreneurs as much as our workers not only repeatedly rise to the occasion but can hold their own in competition with the best in Europe. I have no difficulty in recognising that the early Nationalist governments created precisely this environment after the 1987 election.

More recently we had a replay, possibly on a grander scale, albeit with the political tables turned.

Towards the end of the first decade of this millennium the economically lethal combination of a global financial crisis with a Gonzi government mired in lack of vision, paralysis and a flaccid political will, had brought the country to its knees.

Yet, when the 2013 election broke these shackles, the economy quickly flourished and continues to do so to this day.

In 2013, apart from those of us who had the vision and knew how to make it real, few would have believed that a mere six years later Malta’s economy would be the fastest growing in Europe, unemployment would be practically wiped out, foreign investment and tourism would continue to break records and international credit rating agencies would insist on putting us at the top of the class. But that’s exactly where we are today.

Don’t worry. This is not a piece to gloat over our economic successes. The 2017 election results were validation enough.

And quite convincingly. Today I prefer to look forward; quite a way forward. What sort of economy are we envisaging so that in a decade we would still be on top? How can we continue to ensure that our policies are the best platforms for our entrepreneurs and workers to keep driving the economy forward?

I strongly believe that the healthy state of our economy presents us with a unique opportunity to assess new investment proposals and ideas more critically.

Sound foundations allow us to be more assiduous in determining which investments are the best fit for us, beyond the crudely financial. We can afford to be bolder in protecting Malta’s identity, culture and environment.

Over the decades, various industries were launched and developed – manufacturing, tourism, financial services and iGaming.

Today’s healthy economy will continue to be so tomorrow only if we keep to this path of diversification. With the same thrust, we need to cultivate new industries out of the soil of existing ones.

In this respect, adapting and nurturing skills will be key. Life-long learning will become the norm, remote working is to be actively encouraged, training in emerging technologies will be a national priority, female entrepreneurship needs to find more space and people should be incentivised to choose to work longer.

Simultaneously, we need to constantly tweak our employment model to ensure its responsiveness to our labour market needs, with full buy-in from the unions.

Our efforts will continue to ensure that more people across the board find good jobs that deliver higher earning power.

We could realistically aim to develop cutting edge artificial intelligence capabilities

Yet the story in a decade should not stop there. Now we can envisage an economy that focuses on citizens’ overall well-being, not just that of their pockets.

Today’s globalised world will be even more so in a decade. Government will therefore continue to give more assistance to entrepreneurs to develop closer links between domestic and foreign business as well as link them up to existing multinationals in Malta.

We already have some great brands in place in tourism, maritime, pharmaceuticals, automotive, insurance and aviation to get the ball rolling.

In parallel, the focus on key performing industries should be matched with robust regulation to ensure that our key players are best in class, here and in Europe.

The coming 10 years also offer a great opportunity to boldly enhance and reframe our physical infrastructure – alternative means of transport and maritime links, to name just two important ones.

Then, there’s technology which in a decade is expected to be even more of an economic driver. We have put ourselves in a position where we can now up our game and strive to become a centre for developing and testing new technologies. Start-ups should be encouraged more vigorously with an eye on turning Malta into an alternative start-up nation.

Along the same lines, we need to continue to nurture local SMEs – in training, upskilling, and enhancing connectivity locally and abroad. Even more ambitiously, I envisage a future in which from the bedrock of our iGaming hub we also create an IT hub.

With the abundance and sophistication of IT skills on the island we could realistically aim to develop cutting edge artificial intelligence capabilities to service government and industry. Close to home, e-health is already ripe to be taken to the next level.

All this might sound like a political pipedream. Allow me a humble reminder to conclude – that’s exactly what was said about our promises prior to the 2013 election.

Chris Fearne is Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.