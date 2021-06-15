A ‘summer break’ on demolition and excavation works goes into effect on Tuesday as a number of localities and streets classed as tourist areas are set to get a break from dust clouds and the roar of heavy machinery.

All of Valletta, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Senglea, Mdina and Comino, as well as over 400 streets in 23 localities around Malta and Gozo, will be free from excavation and demolition construction work until September 30, according to a list published by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Any illegal demolition or excavation work carried out between today and September 30 can be reported to the Building and Construction Agency during office hours on 8004 9000 and outside of office hours on 99637508 for infringements in Malta and 99098855 for infringements in Gozo.

If you’d like to see your street added to the list, you can email your local council or the MTA here with your request until August 31.

If you see any illegal works going on, please contact the newsroom at newsroom@timesofmalta.com