The Malta Motorsport Federation held its Annual General Meeting in St Julian's on Monday.

This Annual General Meeting was the first since president Duncan Micallef had been at the helm of the federation. The main item on the agenda was the nomination of William England for the post of vice-president.

England occupied various posts, both as an official as well as an administrator, within the federation. Last year, during the same election that elected Micallef as president, England was elected as vice-president for one year.

Now, England is elected for the entire term of three years. He was elected unanimously by all the clubs attending the meeting.

Ruben Galea, treasurer of the federation, reported remarkable improvements in the finances of the federation and announced that the MMF can now start looking forward to new projects.

