Mark Williams, the 47-year-old three-time world champion, on Friday became the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break but the Welshman still crashed out of the English Open.
It was the third maximum of Williams’s career and came in the fourth frame of his 5-3 quarter-final loss to Australian Neil Robertson.
Williams made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship, and his second at a minor event in 2010.
